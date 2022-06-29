Main Content

MPLUSPLUS’ Light Show Puts the Judges in a TranceAGT 2022

CLIP06/28/22

MPLUSPLUS brings a never-before-seen act to America's Got Talent! The Japanese dance group performs with light-up ribbons to "Good Day for Dreaming" by Ruelle.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Simon CowellSofia VergaraHowie MandelHeidi KlumTerry Crews
Available until 06/29/23
