Main Content

America's Got Talent
TUESDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS 8/7c

Mia Morris ROCKS the Stage with "We Were Never Friends"NBC's AGT 2022

CLIP08/23/22

The '90s are back! One-woman band Mia Morris chases her dream of becoming a rockstar with her original song "We Were Never Friends."

NRS17 E15 3 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:David HasselhoffPiers MorganSharon Osbourne
Available until 08/24/23
Go to show page
Tags: America's Got Talent, agt, agt on nbc, got talent, Simon Cowell, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, judges, host, qualifiers, live performance shows, mia morris, we were never friends, original song, live show performances
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 17

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.