America's Got Talent
Kristen Cruz Surprises the Judges with Her Unbelievable VoiceAGT 2022

CLIP06/21/22
Kristen Cruz knocks it out of the park with her audition! Kristen sings "I See Red" by Everybody Loves an Outlaw.

