Main Content

America's Got Talent
WATCH EPISODES

Korean Soul Sings an AMAZING Cover of "All My Life" - America's Got Talent 2021

CLIP06/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

WOW! Korean Soul might surprise you with this cool rendition of "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo.

Available until 06/08/22
Appearing:Terry CrewsHeidi KlumHowie MandelSimon CowellSofia Vergara
Tags: agt, America's Got Talent, america's got talent auditions, AGT Auditions, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, judges, Terry Crews, korean soul, all my life, k-ci and jojo, cover, singer, song
S16 E25 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 16

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.