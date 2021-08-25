Main Content

America's Got Talent
Keith Apicary Brings His Most DANGEROUS Performance to AGT - America's Got Talent 2021

CLIP08/25/21

Keith Apicary will bring a smile to your face with this funny performance to his original song, "No Kiss You."

S16 E13 2 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:David HasselhoffPiers MorganSharon Osbourne
