America's Got Talent
Golden Buzzer: Chapel Hart Wows the Judges with Original "You Can Have Him Jolene"NBC's AGT 2022

CLIP07/19/22

This Dolly Parton answer song from Chapel Hart earns the trio a Group Golden Buzzer from the judges and Terry Crews!

Appearing:David HasselhoffPiers MorganSharon Osbourne
