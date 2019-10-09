Chris Kläfford: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Tags: agt, america's got talent, america's got talent semifinals, agt semifinals, howie mandel, simon cowell, julianne hough, gabrielle union, judges, terry crews, queen latifah, semifinals, chris kläfford, singer, original song, song, if not with you for you
S14 E203 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.