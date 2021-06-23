Main Content

America's Got Talent
TUESDAYS 8/7c

Brooke Simpson Sings a STUNNING Rendition of "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo - America's Got Talent 2021

CLIP06/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Brooke Simpson is chasing her dreams of becoming the first major Indigenous pop star! Brooke had us hooked from the first note of "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo.

Available until 06/22/22
Appearing:Terry CrewsHeidi KlumHowie MandelSimon CowellSofia Vergara
Tags: agt, America's Got Talent, america's got talent auditions, AGT Auditions, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, judges, Terry Crews, brooke simpson, cuz i love you, Lizzo, indigenous, indigenous pop star
S16 E45 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 16
  • Season 15

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.