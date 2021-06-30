Tags: agt, America's Got Talent, Terry Crews, Sonic, behind the scenes, bts, glowasis, sonic drive-in, in partership with sonic drive-in, butt falls off, performers, agt performers, america's got talent performers
S16 E51 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.