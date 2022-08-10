Main Content

Ava Swiss Sings a Stunning Rendition of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" by P!nkNBC's AGT 2022

CLIP08/09/22

Ava Swiss inspires the audience with a beautiful cover of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" by P!nk.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Simon CowellSofia VergaraHowie MandelHeidi KlumTerry Crews
Available until 08/10/23
Go to show page
Tags: America's Got Talent, agt, agt on nbc, got talent, Simon Cowell, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, judges, host, qualifiers, ava swiss, wild hearts can't be broken, pink, live show performances
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 17

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.