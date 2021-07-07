Main Content

America's Got Talent
TUESDAYS 8/7c

S16 E607/06/21

Auditions 6
The auditions continue as a variety of acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win $1 million in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Available until 06/01/22
Appearing:Terry CrewsHeidi KlumHowie MandelSimon CowellSofia Vergara
S16 E685 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
