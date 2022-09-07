Main Content

Aubrey Burchell Sings "Loved by You" by KIRBYNBC's AGT 2022

CLIP09/06/22

Aubrey Burchell can SING! Aubrey puts a unique spin on "Loved By You" by KIRBY.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Simon CowellSofia VergaraHowie MandelHeidi KlumTerry Crews
Available until 09/07/23
Tags: America's Got Talent, agt, agt on nbc, got talent, Simon Cowell, sofia vergara, Heidi klum, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, judges, host, qualifiers, live show, jaubrey burchell, loved by you, Kirby, live show performances
