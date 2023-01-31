Main Content

13-Year-Old Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean SHOCKS the JudgesAGT: All-Stars 2023

CLIP01/30/23

Romania's Got Talent winner and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean performs "You Don't Own Me" on the AGT: All-Stars stage! AGT: All-Stars returns Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

TV-PGReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Simon CowellHeidi KlumHowie MandelTerry Crews
Available until 01/31/24
