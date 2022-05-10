Also available on the nbc app

Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones of Ni/Co show us what sets them apart with their performance of "The Difference" in the Grand Final. LYRICS: I’m wide awake Coming out of a daze Finding my ways back into your heaven Won’t you say that I’m forgiven I made the mistake Of misusing my words Making it worse Not my best decision Won’t you say that I’m forgiven Sometimes you lose your mind Trying to live your life in a world so strange (strange) Where hate will make us blind Still with a bit of love, anything can change ‘Cause nothing else could hurt like you Picking through the pieces of my heart Admit that I was selfish too It felt like we were oceans apart Now even if we’re right or wrong Forget the fight, I know you see it too That baby what makes us strong Has got to be the difference in me and you When you’re in my arms I’m no longer weak, I feel so complete A puzzle without thinking Took a while for that to sink in Sometimes you lose your mind Trying to live your life in a world so strange (strange) Where hate will make us blind Still with a bit of love, anything can change, ohhh ‘Cause nothing else could hurt like you Picking through the pieces of my heart Admit that I was selfish too It felt like we were oceans apart Now even if we’re right or wrong Forget the fight, I know you see it too That baby what makes us strong Has got to be the difference in me and you (Difference, difference, difference) Me and you (Difference, difference, difference) I’m wide awake Coming out of a daze Finding my ways back into your heaven Won’t you say that I’m forgiven

Available until 06/09/22

Appearing:

S1 E8 3 min TV-14 Highlight Reality and Game Show Primetime

Universal Television Alternative Studio, Brain Academy, Propagate Content