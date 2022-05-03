Also available on the nbc app

California’s Sweet Taboo rules the stage with their electrifying performance of "Keys to the Kingdom" in the Semifinals. LYRICS: I’ll give you the keys to the kingdom Open up the gates, rum pom pom pom pom Put you in a whole new position Can you get it done, done done done done, done Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night of your life Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night night night I could be the queen of your heart tonight If you play your cards right, yeah Bring your A-game, bring your appetite I’ll only take a small bite, yeah I ain’t never let anyone inside Who wasn’t really worthy of me But you about to get more than an invite Gonna have to leave early Imma tell you what to do, baby put it in drive I’ll give you the keys to the kingdom Open up the gates, rum pom pom pom pom Put you in a whole new position Can you get it done, done done done done done Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night of your life Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night night night Boy you know I’m bad and you better call me royalty I need your time, your respect, and some loyalty I’m a Cali girl and I’m coming with that energy Know you want the key, can you handle me Got you hypnotized when I move this thang Imma bounce it back like a boomerang Sabe lo que quiero, he be on the way Hittin all the spots, you gon’ make me say Little baddie coming from the Dino Ven aquí papí, go on dímelo Despacito boy, you know I like it slow Turn the lights off, I’m in control Imma tell you what to do, baby put it in drive I’ll give you the keys to the kingdom Open up the gates, rum pom pom pom pom Put you in a whole new position Can you get it done, done done done done done Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night of your life Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night night night Tell you what to do, baby put it in drive Oops, when I pull up got them like ooh Tell you what to do, baby put it in drive Back up into it, freak up on you Tell you what to do baby, put it in drive You stirring up the vibe 'cause my body is the recipe Tell you what to do baby, put it in drive Turning up the heat and you sweating from this chemistry Tócame, tócame No te vayas a detener Tócame, tócame Toda la noche, noche I’ll give you the keys to the kingdom Open up the gates, rum pom pom pom pom Put you in a whole new position Can you get it done, done done done done done Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night of your life Love me like Love me like Like it’s the last night night night

