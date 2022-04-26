Also available on the nbc app

The Voice Season 9 winner Jordan Smith takes the stage for his home state of Kentucky, performing "Sparrow" in the Semifinals. LYRICS: Who clipped your wings and put you down Who ever thought one word Could tie you to the ground To those who told you what you are ain’t good enough Let ‘em know that you will rise above Let ‘em know that you will rise above Sparrow Up and fly away There’s a brighter day We don’t have to stay here anymore Little sparrow We can own the sky There’s a better world in sight We don’t have to stay here anymore I feel a shifting in the wind With every morning comes a new day to begin forever To those who told me who I am should disappear You haven’t seen the view from way up here Sparrow Up and fly away There’s a brighter day We don’t have to stay here anymore Little sparrow We can own the sky There’s a better world in sight We don’t have to stay here anymore Sparrow Sparrow You might be bending but you’re not breaking You are a miracle in the making So if we fall, it’s a chance worth taking On the horizon, the dawn is breaking Sparrow Up and fly away There’s a brighter day We don’t have to stay here anymore Little sparrow We can own the sky There’s a better world in sight We don’t have to stay here anymore Anymore Sparrow We can own the sky There’s a better world in sight We don’t have to stay here anymore

