Idol Puerto Rico winner Christian Pagán makes the crowd go crazy with his high-energy performance of "LOKO" in the Semifinals. LYRICS: LOKO, I’ll drive you crazy like LOKO You’ll lose it cuando te toco And I can prove it tonight You show up at the club like the goddess of love But you’re never hooking up You’re turning every head and you’re pickin’ out the best But the best don’t make the cut Hop into my ride It’s black velvet inside For the time of your life Climb into the back girl LOKO, I’ll drive you crazy like LOKO You’ll lose it cuando te toco And I can prove it tonight Como LOKO, turn me loose I go LOKO Lick you up, poco a poco Shine your diamond so bright Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah You’re calling it quits and slipping out the door Like your high heels had enough Now you’re standing there alone, blowing up your phone ‘Cause your Uber ain’t showin' up Hop into my ride It’s black velvet inside For the time of your life Climb into the back girl LOKO, I’ll drive you crazy like LOKO You’ll lose it cuando te toco And I can prove it tonight Como LOKO, turn me loose I go LOKO Lick you up, poco a poco Shine your diamond so bright Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah Anda ven ven y dime tu Que tú quieres? Que tú quieres? No no Quita el polvo sacudelo y no te despegues no te despegues, no no Tú tienes la batuta, yo aquí tengo lo que tú quieres Con esa cintura baby tú eres la más dura No puedo sacarte de mi mente LOKO, I’ll drive you crazy like LOKO You’ll lose it cuando te toco And I can prove it tonight Como LOKO, turn me loose I go LOKO Lick you up, poco a poco Shine your diamond so bright Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah, ay ay Oh nah nah nah……yah

