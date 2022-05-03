Also available on the nbc app

Representing North Dakota, Chloe Fredericks lets loose in the Semifinals with "Can’t Make You Love Me." LYRICS: I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I’m a girl in love far away from your home I dream of you every minute I’m alone I have rosy cheeks from these winter sleeps I’m lying in Every night, every night, every night Hold me closer, I can feel you fading away Wrap your chain around me, I’ve been known to stay I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I’ve been known to stay You’re held by the fears of all that you don’t know But I see through the lies you seem so proud of You’re running from what could become You’re stuck inside your mind Every night, every night, every night Hold me closer, I can feel you fading away Wrap your chain around me, I’ve been known to stay I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I’ve been known to stay Ohhh, I’ve been known to stay Ohhh, I’ve been known to stay I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway

