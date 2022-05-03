Main Content

American Song Contest
WATCH EPISODES

Chloe Fredericks Performs "Can't Make You Love Me" LIVE - SemifinalsNBC's American Song Contest

CLIP05/02/22
Also available on the nbc app

Representing North Dakota, Chloe Fredericks lets loose in the Semifinals with "Can’t Make You Love Me." LYRICS: I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I’m a girl in love far away from your home I dream of you every minute I’m alone I have rosy cheeks from these winter sleeps I’m lying in Every night, every night, every night Hold me closer, I can feel you fading away Wrap your chain around me, I’ve been known to stay I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I’ve been known to stay You’re held by the fears of all that you don’t know But I see through the lies you seem so proud of You’re running from what could become You’re stuck inside your mind Every night, every night, every night Hold me closer, I can feel you fading away Wrap your chain around me, I’ve been known to stay I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I’ve been known to stay Ohhh, I’ve been known to stay Ohhh, I’ve been known to stay I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway I can’t make you love me Wouldn’t want to make you anyway

Available until 06/02/22
Appearing:
Tags: chloe fredericks, Can't Make You Love Me, North Dakota, American Song Contest, semifinals, nbc, Live, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, mondays, live music, Pop, soul, country, New Single
S1 E73 minTV-14HighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Universal Television Alternative Studio, Brain Academy, Propagate Content
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.