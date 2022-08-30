Main Content

American Ninja Warrior
WATCH ALL OF SEASON 14

Will Kaden Lebsack Achieve Total Victory on Stage 4?NBC's American Ninja Warrior

CLIP08/26/22

Season 13's Last Ninja Standing and elite teenage ninja Kaden Lebsack returns to Mount Midoriyama for another shot at Total Victory.

NRS14 E12 1 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar Gbaja BiamilaKristine Leahy
Go to show page
Tags: american ninja warrior, anw, nbc, finals, National Finals, las vegas, vegas, stage 4, season 14, 1412, kaden lebsack, super k, last ninja standing, total victory, mount midoriyama, buzzer, Best Runs, obstacles, Matt iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 14

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.