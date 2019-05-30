Power Tower: David Campbell vs. Hunter Guerard | Los Angeles Qualifiers 2019

Watch the first-ever Power Tower duel as David Campbell and Hunter Guerard compete for a spot in the National Finals at the 2019 Los Angeles City Qualifiers.
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar BiamilaKristine Leahy
