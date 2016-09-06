POM selects Jake Murray for the Run of the Night at the National Finals Week 2.
Appearing:Matt IsemanKristine Leahy
Tags: american ninja warrior, american ninja warrior nbc, watch ninja warrior clips, watch ninja warrior video, ninja warrior highlights, american ninja warrior season 8, ninja warrior national finals, ninja warrior jake murray, ninja warrior video, pom run of the night
S8 E123 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
