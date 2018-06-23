Michelle Warnky: Second Woman to Climb the Warped Wall - 2014

In this Ninja Legends run from American Ninja Warrior Season 6, Michelle Warnky becomes the second woman to scale the Warped Wall and guarantee her spot in the City Finals.
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar BiamilaKristine Leahy
