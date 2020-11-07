Jesse Labreck and Daniel Gil go toe to toe on the Power Tower to get a spot in the championship run at the American Ninja Warrior 2020 Finals.
Appearing:Matt IsemanKristine Leahy
S12 E81 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
