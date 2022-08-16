Main Content

Jackson Twait Fights the Clock on Stage 1NBC's American Ninja Warrior

CLIP08/11/22

Jackson Twait represents the Iowa ninjas on Stage 1 in a nail-biting finish.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar Gbaja BiamilaKristine Leahy
Go to show page
Tags: american ninja warrior, anw, nbc, finals, National Finals, las vegas, vegas, stage 1, season 14, 1410, jackson twait, cat daddy, cat daddy ninja, iowa ninjas, buzzer, Best Runs, obstacles, Matt iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2015
  • Season 15
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.