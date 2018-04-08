Isaac Caldiero: First American to Finish Stage 3 - 2015

In this Ninja Legends run from 2015, Isaac Caldiero becomes the first American to finish Stage 3 and advance to Stage 4 - Mt. Midoriyama.
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar BiamilaKristine Leahy
