Matt, Akbar, Zuri and the crowd at American Ninja Warrior in Seattle/Tacoma are stunned when Bigfoot decides to run the course!
Appearing:Matt IsemanKristine Leahy
S11 E136 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
