Daniel Gil: Oklahoma City Qualifiers 2019

Daniel Gil races through the course and goes for the $10,000 Mega Wall at the 2019 Oklahoma City Qualifiers.
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar BiamilaKristine Leahy
Tags: american ninja warrior, watch ninja warrior video, american ninja warrior nbc, ninja warrior, anw, american, ninja, warrior, nbc, season 11, daniel gil, mega wall, oklahoma city qualifiers, kingdom ninja
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.