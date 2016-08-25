American Ninja Warrior
Crashing the Course: National Finals Week 1

CLIP08/25/16
Take an insider's look in this NBC digital exclusive at how an obstacle goes from a simple idea to the ultimate athletic challenge.

Appearing:Matt IsemanKristine Leahy
Tags: american ninja warrior, crashing the course National Finals Week 1, american ninja warrior crashing the course, alex weber host, alex weber crashing the course, nbc digital exclusive, watch american ninja warrior
S8 E114 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
