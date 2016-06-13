Take an insider's look in this NBC digital exclusive at how an obstacle goes from a simple idea to the ultimate athletic challenge.
Appearing:Matt IsemanAkbar BiamilaKristine Leahy
Tags: american ninja warrior, crashing the course indianapolis, american ninja warrior crashing the course, alex weber host, alex weber crashing the course, nbc digital exclusive, watch american ninja warrior video
S8 E33 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.