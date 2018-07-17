Main Content

American Ninja Warrior
Anna Shumaker - LA City Finals

CLIP07/16/18
Watch Anna Shumaker's run from the Los Angeles City Finals.

Appearing:Matt IsemanKristine Leahy
S10 E76 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime

Clips

Rocker R.J. Roman Does His Grandma Proud - American Ninja Warrior Finals 2020
CLIP 01/15/21
Rookie Jeshuah Lewis Looks Like a Seasoned Pro - American Ninja Warrior Finals 2020
CLIP 01/13/21
Jeri D'Aurelio Brings Joy to the Course - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020
CLIP 01/08/21
Jody Avila Uses His Height as an Advantage - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020
CLIP 01/06/21
Meagan Martin Shocks Akbar on the Course - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020
CLIP 01/01/21
Combat Veteran Verdale Benson Battles the Course - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020
CLIP 12/30/20
Donovan Metoyer Suits up for a Great Run - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020
CLIP 12/25/20
Nate Hansen Puts up a Gnarly Run - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020
CLIP 12/23/20
Deaf Ninja Kyle Schulze Conquers His Nemesis - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 12/18/20
Kayaker Vance Harris Hits the Course - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 12/16/20
Wrestler Sem Garay Flexes on the Course - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 12/11/20
Devin "Dougie Fresh" Harrelson Has Talent and Style - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 12/09/20
Abel Gonzalez Brings Big Texas Spirit - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 12/04/20
NHL Player Barry Goers Hits Course - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 12/02/20
Flip Rodriguez Brings His Grit to the Course - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 11/27/20
Robert Moffitt Electrifies the Course with a Stunning Run - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 11/25/20
Jessie Graff Struggles to Hold On to a Shot at the Championship - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 11/06/20
Daniel Gil and Austin Gray Battle to Win the Season - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 11/06/20
Austin Gray and Amir Malik Fight for a Spot at the Championship Run - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 11/06/20
Jesse Labreck and Daniel Gil Compete on the Power Tower - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 11/06/20
Jake Murray Eats the Course for Breakfast - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 11/02/20
Sandy Zimmerman Puts Everything Into Her Run - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/28/20
Donovan Metoyer Gives a Master Class in Style and Athleticism - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/28/20
Austin Gray Shows Amazing Control on the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/28/20
Jesse Labreck Shows You Why She's One of the Best - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/28/20
Firefighter Dan Polizzi Puts His Strength to the Test - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/28/20
Jesse Labreck, Michael Torres and More Chicago Ninjas Tear it Up - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/27/20
Najee Richardson "The Phoenix" Rises Again - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
Devin Harrelson Brings His Unique Style and Skill - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
Weatherman Joe Moravsky Is Fast as Lightning - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
Will Schlageter Goes into Beast Mode on the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
(Full Run) Amir Malik Is an Impressive New Ninja - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
Jessie Graff Swings into Action with a Great Run - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/21/20
Rookie Amir Malik Looks Like a Pro on the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/19/20
Can Allyssa Beird Stop the Clock? - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/12/20
Track star Jesse Labreck Burns Rubber on the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/12/20
Mathis "The Kid" Owhadi Hangs on for Dear Life - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/12/20
Cameron Baumgartner Shows Us He's a Natural - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/12/20
Tyler Gillett's Emotional Run for His Cousin - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/12/20
Tiana "Sweet T" Webberley Attacks the Course with a Vengeance - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
Mady Howard Brings a Nurse's Toughness to the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
Joe Moravsky's Emotional Run - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
Baker Amir Malik Cooks the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
Michael Torres Risks It All in the Name of Speed - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
Sandy Zimmerman Shows Us How P.E. Teachers Do It - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 09/28/20
Former Giant Gary Brown Goes for a Home Run on the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 09/25/20
Sean Bryan and R.J. Roman: Power Tower - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/21/20
Jessie Graff Puts on a Show - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/21/20
David Campbell Stuns All - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/21/20
"The Phoenix" Najee Richardson Burns up the Course - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/21/20
Sneak Peek: Jessie Graff Shines on the Course - American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 09/18/20
Jesse Labreck Makes Ninja History - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
Nick Hanson Goes for the Mega Wall - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
Ashley McConville Tears It Up - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
Daniel Gil Wants a Mega Wall Win - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
Jake Murray and Ethan Swanson Duel on the Power Tower - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
JJ Woods and a Movement for Racial Justice - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/11/20
Allyssa Beird Puts on a Masterclass - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/07/20
Nate Hansen Lives His Dream of Being a Ninja - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/07/20
Grant McCartney Goes for the Mega Wall - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/07/20
Jody Avila Brings Big Dog Energy - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/07/20
Sandy Zimmerman Is Mom-mazing - American Ninja Warrior Qualifiers 2020
CLIP 09/07/20
The Best Runs from Young Ninjas - American Ninja Warrior
CLIP 09/06/20
First 14 Minutes of the All-New Season – American Ninja Warrior 2020
CLIP 09/04/20
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12: First Look
CLIP 09/03/20
Could Michael Scott and More Be Ninjas? - American Ninja Warrior
CLIP 09/02/20
The Ultimate Test Returns - American Ninja Warrior
CLIP 09/02/20
Jessie Graff vs. Grant McCartney: Big Dipper Freestyle - American Ninja Warrior All-Star Special
CLIP 08/31/20
Team Matt Takes on Stage 3 - American Ninja Warrior All-Star Special
CLIP 08/31/20
Najee Richardson: Big Dipper Freestyle - American Ninja Warrior All-Star Special
CLIP 08/31/20
Michael Torres vs. Ethan Swanson: Mega Spider Climb - American Ninja Warrior All-Star Special
CLIP 08/31/20
Barclay Stockett vs. Jody Avila: Striding Steps - American Ninja Warrior All-Star Special
CLIP 08/31/20
Grant McCartney vs. Chad Flexington: All-Star Special - American Ninja Warrior
CLIP 08/28/20
Incredible Runs from the Last Two Years - American Ninja Warrior
CLIP 07/27/20
Ninjas Pushing the Limits of Their Ages - American Ninja Warrior
CLIP 07/21/20
Michael Torres Absolutely Destroys Stage 1 - American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World
CLIP 01/26/20
Jesse Labreck Conquers Stage 1 - American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World
CLIP 01/26/20
Joe Moravsky: Vegas Finals - Stage 3 2019
CLIP 09/16/19
Lucas Reale: Vegas Finals - Stage 3 2019
CLIP 09/16/19
All the Faceplants
CLIP 09/16/19
Daniel Gil: Vegas Finals - Stage 3 2019
CLIP 09/16/19
Adam Rayl: Vegas Finals - Stage 3 2019
CLIP 09/16/19
Mathis "The Kid" Owhadi: Vegas Finals - Stage 3 2019
CLIP 09/16/19
Karsten Williams: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/11/19
Flip Rodriguez: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Nate Burkhalter: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Tyler Smith: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Joe Moravsky: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Mathis "The Kid" Owhadi: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Daniel Gil: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Josh Salinas: Vegas Finals - Stage 2 2019
CLIP 09/09/19
Grant McCartney: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 09/02/19
Allyssa Beird: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 09/02/19
Ethan Swanson: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 09/02/19
Mathis Owhadi: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 09/02/19
Jessie Graff: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 09/02/19
David Wright: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 08/28/19
Greatest Triumphs of the City Finals
CLIP 08/27/19
Daniel Gil: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 08/26/19
Danell Leyva: Vegas Finals - Stage 1 2019
CLIP 08/26/19
