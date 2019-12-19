American Gothic
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E1407/03/96

To Hell and Back
Details
Also available on the NBC app

When Dr. Matt treats victims of a drunk driving accident, he is troubled by memories of his wife and daughter, and Lucas tries to push him over the edge. Caleb is bothered by his strange neighbor, Mr. Emmett.

Appearing:
Tags: american gothic, american gothic 1995, gary cole, Lucas Black, paige turco, Brenda Bakke, Sarah Paulson, nick searcy, jake weber, sheriff lucas buck, caleb temple, gail emory, merlyn temple, horror, Evan Rachel Wood, morgan sheppard, michael burgess, to hell and back
S1 E1443 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (22)

S1 E22 | 02/06/98
Strangler
S1 E21 | 02/06/98
Echo of Your Last Goodbye
S1 E20 | 02/06/98
Ring of Fire
S1 E19 | 02/06/98
Potato Boy
S1 E18 | 07/11/96
Requiem
S1 E17 | 07/10/96
The Buck Stops Here
S1 E16 | 07/10/96
Triangle
S1 E15 | 07/04/96
Learning to Crawl
S1 E14 | 07/03/96
To Hell and Back
S1 E13 | 07/03/96
The Beast Within
S1 E12 | 01/31/96
Doctor Death Takes a Holiday
S1 E11 | 01/24/96
The Plague Sower
S1 E10 | 01/17/96
Inhumanitas
S1 E9 | 01/10/96
Resurrector
S1 E8 | 01/03/96
Rebirth
S1 E7 | 11/03/95
Strong Arm of the Law
S1 E6 | 10/20/95
Meet the Beetles
S1 E5 | 10/13/95
Dead to the World
S1 E4 | 10/10/95
Dammed If You Don't
S1 E3 | 10/06/95
Eye of the Beholder
S1 E2 | 09/29/95
A Tree Grows in Trinity
S1 E1 | 09/22/95
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.