When Dr. Matt treats victims of a drunk driving accident, he is troubled by memories of his wife and daughter, and Lucas tries to push him over the edge. Caleb is bothered by his strange neighbor, Mr. Emmett.
Appearing:
Tags: american gothic, american gothic 1995, gary cole, Lucas Black, paige turco, Brenda Bakke, Sarah Paulson, nick searcy, jake weber, sheriff lucas buck, caleb temple, gail emory, merlyn temple, horror, Evan Rachel Wood, morgan sheppard, michael burgess, to hell and back
