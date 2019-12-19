American Gothic
S1 E13 07/03/96

The Beast Within
Ben Healy's brother, Artie, holds up a local store, and Ben accidentally shoots Artie when he and Lucas respond to the robbery. Artie, injured but still conscious, takes Lucas and others hostage.

Appearing:
Tags: american gothic, american gothic 1995, gary cole, Lucas Black, paige turco, Brenda Bakke, Sarah Paulson, nick searcy, jake weber, sheriff lucas buck, caleb temple, gail emory, merlyn temple, horror, Jeff Perry, rick forrester, lynda clark, henry laurence, the beast within
S1 E1343 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
