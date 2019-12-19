Lucas decides he must fight Merlyn's ghost with another ghost, that of the Boston Strangler. Lucas then leaves town to attend a convention, and the Boston Strangler decides to target more than just Merlyn.
Appearing:
Tags: american gothic, american gothic 1995, gary cole, Lucas Black, paige turco, Brenda Bakke, Sarah Paulson, nick searcy, jake weber, sheriff lucas buck, caleb temple, gail emory, merlyn temple, horror, amy parrish, gareth williams, sean bridgers, dale frye, strangler
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.