Horror flicks are Harry's life, but when the obsessed teenager suddenly steps into a blood curdling scene from the film Psycho, the real world looks a whole lot better.

Available until 01/01/23

Appearing: Robyn Lively Christina Applegate David Hollander

S2 E6 22 min TV-PG Full Episode Action and Adventure Primetime

Amblin Entertainment/Universal Television