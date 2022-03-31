Main Content

Amazing Stories
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E610/13/86

Welcome to My Nightmare
Also available on the nbc app

Horror flicks are Harry's life, but when the obsessed teenager suddenly steps into a blood curdling scene from the film Psycho, the real world looks a whole lot better.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Robyn LivelyChristina ApplegateDavid Hollander
Tags: Amazing Stories
S2 E622 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventurePrimetime
Amblin Entertainment/Universal Television
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.