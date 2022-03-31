PREMIERE
Amazing Stories
S1 E511/03/85
The Mission
A routine World War II mission quickly becomes a life-or-death situation for a young turret gunner
Appearing:Amy IrvingBeau (I)Christopher (I)Kevin CostnerPatrick SwayzeSid CaesarCharlie SheenKiefer (I)
Tags: Amazing Stories, fantasy, horror, Kiefer Sutherland, robert zemeckis, science fiction, Steven Spielberg, amazing stories 1985, amblin entertainment, anthology series, clint eastwood, Kevin Costner, martin scorsese, original amazing stories, the amazing falsworth
S1 E546 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventurePrimetime
Amblin Entertainment/Universal Television
- Season 1
- Season 2
Episodes
- NEWS1 E2 | 10/06/85The Main Attraction
- NEWS1 E3 | 10/20/85Alamo Jobe
- NEWS1 E4 | 10/27/85Mummy Daddy
- NEWS1 E5 | 11/03/85The Mission
- NEWS1 E6 | 11/05/85The Amazing Falsworth
- NEWS1 E7 | 11/10/85Fine Tuning
- NEWS1 E8 | 11/17/85Mr. Magic
- NEWS1 E9 | 12/01/85Guilt Trip
- NEWS1 E10 | 12/08/85Remote Control Man
- NEWS1 E11 | 12/15/85Santa '85
- NEWS1 E12 | 12/29/85Vanessa in the Garden
- NEWS1 E13 | 01/05/86The Sitter
- NEWS1 E14 | 01/12/86No Day at the Beach
- NEWS1 E15 | 01/19/86One for the Road
- NEWS1 E16 | 02/02/86Gather Ye Acorns
- NEWS1 E17 | 02/16/86Boo!
- NEWS1 E18 | 03/02/86Dorothy and Ben
- NEWS1 E19 | 03/09/86Mirror, Mirror
- NEWS1 E20 | 04/06/86Secret Cinema
- NEWS1 E21 | 04/13/86Hell Toupee
- NEWS1 E22 | 05/25/86Grandpa's Ghost
