Amazing Stories
S1 E511/03/85

The Mission
A routine World War II mission quickly becomes a life-or-death situation for a young turret gunner

Appearing:Amy IrvingBeau (I)Christopher (I)Kevin CostnerPatrick SwayzeSid CaesarCharlie SheenKiefer (I)
Tags: Amazing Stories, fantasy, horror, Kiefer Sutherland, robert zemeckis, science fiction, Steven Spielberg, amazing stories 1985, amblin entertainment, anthology series, clint eastwood, Kevin Costner, martin scorsese, original amazing stories, the amazing falsworth
S1 E546 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventurePrimetime
Amblin Entertainment/Universal Television
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

