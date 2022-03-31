Main Content

Amazing Stories
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E1412/29/86

The Eternal Mind
Also available on the nbc app

A dying scientist transfers his mind to a computer, with unforeseen circumstances.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Amy IrvingBeau (I)Christopher (I)Kevin CostnerPatrick SwayzeSid CaesarCharlie SheenKiefer (I)
Tags: Amazing Stories
S2 E1424 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventurePrimetime
Amblin Entertainment/Universal Television
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.