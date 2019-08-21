Amazing Stories
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E611/05/85

The Amazing Falsworth
Details
Also available on the NBC app

A nightclub audience gasps at The Amazing Falsworth's psychic powers, but the shock is his alone when the blindfolded performer picks up vibes of a serial killer in the room - and enters a living nightmare.

Appearing:
Tags: Amazing Stories
S1 E625 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (22)

S1 E1 | 09/29/85
Ghost Train
S1 E2 | 10/06/85
The Main Attraction
S1 E3 | 10/20/85
Alamo Jobe
S1 E4 | 10/27/85
Mummy Daddy
S1 E5 | 11/03/85
The Mission
S1 E6 | 11/05/85
The Amazing Falsworth
S1 E7 | 11/10/85
Fine Tuning
S1 E8 | 11/17/85
Mr. Magic
S1 E9 | 12/01/85
Guilt Trip
S1 E10 | 12/08/85
Remote Control Man
S1 E11 | 12/15/85
Santa '85
S1 E12 | 12/29/85
Vanessa in the Garden
S1 E13 | 01/05/86
The Sitter
S1 E14 | 01/12/86
No Day at the Beach
S1 E15 | 01/19/86
One For the Road
S1 E16 | 02/02/86
Gather Ye Acorns
S1 E17 | 02/16/86
Boo!
S1 E18 | 03/02/86
Dorothy And Ben
S1 E19 | 03/09/86
Mirror, Mirror
S1 E20 | 04/06/86
Secret Cinema
S1 E21 | 04/13/86
Hell Toupee
S1 E22 | 05/25/86
Grandpa's Ghost
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.