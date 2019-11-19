Gather Ye Acorns

On the advice of a mysterious little man, an 18-year-old boy begins to collect rare comics and toys. When he sells them as an old man, he gains wealth and happiness. Guest starring Forest Whitaker and Mark Hamill.
