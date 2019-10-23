Zooey Deschanel's Estranged Husband Files For Divorce Amid Her New Romance With Jonathan Scott

Also available on the NBC app

Zooey Deschanel is one step closer to being a legally single woman. The actress' estranged husband, Jacob Pechenik, filed for divorce on Oct. 22, Access Hollywood has learned. The latest development comes days after Zooey and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott made their new romance Instagram official following multiple outings together. In September, she and Jacob announced their separation in a joint statement pledging to "remain committed" to their personal and professional ventures and their two children after deciding they are "better off as friends, business partners and co-parents" instead of "life partners."

