Zooey Deschanel Reveals Her Kids Were Scared Watching ‘Elf’

CLIP11/02/22

Zooey Deschanel joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to discuss her new garden project, "Lettuce Grow." The "New Girl" star talked about showing her young children the movie "Elf" which left them worried about Santa Claus, and Zooey also spoke on one of her favorite "New Girl" episodes. Zooey remembered her time working with the late Prince who happened to be a huge fan of her show! Visit the "Lettuce Grow" website for more information.

Tags: zooey deschanel, kids, Elf, prince, New Girl, Lettuce Grow, garden
