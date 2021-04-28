Also available on the nbc app

Zooey Deschanel is showing her boyfriend just how much she loves him on his birthday! The "New Girl" alum wrote a swoon-worthy tribute to "Property Brother" Jonathan Scott as he turned 43. She snapped a picture of him sweetly smiling while they were out for breakfast and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal. I love you always and in all ways. I don’t want [to] seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

Appearing: