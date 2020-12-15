Also available on the nbc app

Zooey Deschanel is getting her hands dirty with the Property Brothers! The "New Girl" star teamed up with boyfriend Jonathan Scott and his twin, Drew Scott, to renovate her best friend's home for the Season 2 premiere of the HGTV series "Celebrity IOU." Despite her enthusiasm for the project, the actress revealed what she hates the most about the demolition process! "The worst part for me is that it's loud," she said. "I love spending time with Jonathan more than anything in the world — he's the best. But I'd rather watch him do it from afar, like, with headphones on!"

