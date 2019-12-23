Also available on the nbc app

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are getting into the holiday spirit! The "Property Brothers" star shared a sweet pic of the pair holding up cookies made into their likeness and they look super cute. Jonathan captioned the pic with, “When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people…the result is magical :)” The couple have been spending a lot of time together lately and even recently saw magician David Copperfield at his Las Vegas show.

