Zooey Deschanel And Husband Split: ‘We Are Better Off As Friends’

Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik are calling it quits. "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time," the "New Girl " star and Jacob said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

