Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington are opening up about how their respective kids could have been in their latest film, "Avatar: The Way of Water." Access Hollywood's Scott Evans spoke to the pair about the movie, and they revealed that director James Cameron asked if either of their children wanted to be in the flick. "We're like, 'they're too little.' They were still too little. I'm like 'they'll trash the set,'" Zoe revealed. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is in theaters Dec. 16.

