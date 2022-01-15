Main Content

Zoe Saldaña Praises Britney Spears As 'Gentle Soul' Ahead Of 'Crossroads' 20th Anniversary

CLIP01/15/22

Zoe Saldaña is down for a little time travel! The actress tells Access Hollywood about the new chapters in her blockbuster franchises "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avatar." And, she revisits working with Britney Spears on their film "Crossroads," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. "She was so approachable, a gentle soul, a really positive spirit," Zoe said of Brit. The mom of three also shares about her new online content series for Corona Premier, "Keepin' It Cool with Zoe Saldaña."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: zoe saldana, Britney Spears, crossroads movie, britney spears crossroads, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.