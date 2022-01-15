Zoe Saldaña is down for a little time travel! The actress tells Access Hollywood about the new chapters in her blockbuster franchises "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avatar." And, she revisits working with Britney Spears on their film "Crossroads," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. "She was so approachable, a gentle soul, a really positive spirit," Zoe said of Brit. The mom of three also shares about her new online content series for Corona Premier, "Keepin' It Cool with Zoe Saldaña."

