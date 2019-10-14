Zoë Kravitz To Play Catwoman In 'The Batman' Opposite Robert Pattinson

Also available on the NBC app

Zoë Kravitz has been cast to play Catwoman. The "Big Little Lies" actress will star opposite Robert Pattinson in director Matt Reeves' upcoming movie "The Batman." Variety reports pre-production is expected to start this summer, though insiders claim filming may start in late 2019 or early 2020. Anne Hathaway most recently portrayed Catwoman on the big screen. She took on the role of Selina Kyle in "The Dark Knight Rises" back in 2012. "The Batman" is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

