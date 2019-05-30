Zoë Kravitz Gushes About Her 'Big Little Lies' Co-Star Meryl Streep: 'She's A Fun Hang!'

Zoë Kravitz chats with Access about returning to "Big Little Lies" for a second season. And, hear Zoë talk about Meryl Streep's sense of humor on set.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Zoe Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz 2019, Zoe Kravitz interview, Zoe Kravitz big little lies, big little lies, big little lies season 2, tv, hbo, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, television
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.