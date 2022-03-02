Also available on the nbc app

Zoë Kravitz is happy to have her family and boyfriend Channing Tatum's support. "Very, very sweet to have people who love you show up," she told Access Hollywood at the New York premiere of "The Batman." The 33-year-old actress also revealed how all the previous woman who have played Catwoman inspired her and dished on how she has given a nod to her character in her latest red carpet looks. "The Batman" premieres in theaters on March 4.

