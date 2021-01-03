Also available on the nbc app

Zoë Kravitz is starting 2021 as a single woman. The actress and husband Karl Glusman have called it quits after 18 months of marriage. Court records obtained by People indicate that Zoë filed for divorce on Dec. 23. A rep for the "Big Little Lies" star confirmed the breakup to the outlet. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. Zoe and Karl tied the knot in a celebrity-packed ceremony at her father Lenny Kravitz's Paris home in June 2019, weeks after reportedly saying "I do" in secret.

